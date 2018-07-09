Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Penn Hills graduate participates in U.S. military's RIMPAC

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, July 9, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Rob Wood, age, is participating in Rim of the Pacific aboard the USS Carl Vinson in San Diego. RIMPAC is often referred to as the world’s largest war game.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Rob Wood, age, is participating in Rim of the Pacific aboard the USS Carl Vinson in San Diego. RIMPAC is often referred to as the world’s largest war game.

Updated 8 hours ago

A 2009 Penn Hills graduate is participating in the U.S. Navy's biennial military exercise that lasts until early August, according to a Navy news release.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Rob Wood is participating in Rim of the Pacific aboard the USS Carl Vinson in San Diego. RIMPAC is considered the world's largest war game.

This year, 25 nations, 46 surface ships, five submarines and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel will participate in the RIMPAC exercises. The exercises include disaster relief, maritime security operations and sea control. The game also includes training.

RIMPAC "helps participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world's oceans," according to the news release.

"I'm excited to learn about the mission of RIMPAC and how we interact with our allies," Wood said.

Wood serves as a serviceman aboard the USS Carl Vinson out of San Diego. Servicemen are responsible for managing and operating shipboard retail and service activities.

Wood said he has taken lessons learned from home to his service in the Navy.

"I learned accountability, maturity and responsibility growing up, and it's definitely helped me in the Navy," he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me