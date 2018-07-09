Penn Hills graduate participates in U.S. military's RIMPAC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 2009 Penn Hills graduate is participating in the U.S. Navy's biennial military exercise that lasts until early August, according to a Navy news release.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Rob Wood is participating in Rim of the Pacific aboard the USS Carl Vinson in San Diego. RIMPAC is considered the world's largest war game.

This year, 25 nations, 46 surface ships, five submarines and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel will participate in the RIMPAC exercises. The exercises include disaster relief, maritime security operations and sea control. The game also includes training.

RIMPAC "helps participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world's oceans," according to the news release.

"I'm excited to learn about the mission of RIMPAC and how we interact with our allies," Wood said.

Wood serves as a serviceman aboard the USS Carl Vinson out of San Diego. Servicemen are responsible for managing and operating shipboard retail and service activities.

Wood said he has taken lessons learned from home to his service in the Navy.

"I learned accountability, maturity and responsibility growing up, and it's definitely helped me in the Navy," he said.