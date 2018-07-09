Penn Hills gears up for fourth-annual SummerFest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills is ready to party at Friendship Park for its fourth-annual SummerFest.

Organizer John Scaglione, the municipality's recreation supervisor, said he expects more of the same for the August event and more people.

"It's basically a carbon copy from last year. Everything seems to run smoothly," he said.

The event has grown year to year, drawing around 3,000 people last summer.

The event, sponsored by Penn Hills Parks and Recreation, kicks off at 3 p.m. at Friendship Park on Aug. 4, where people can expect to hear live bands such as Royce Band, Mark Ferrari, Hear Tonight and others who will perform throughout the day. Around 10 local crafters will set up to sell goods and there will also be food trucks such as Vagabond Taco, Oakmont BBQ and Sharpsburg's Coop Chicken and Waffles.

Children can enjoy their own "kids corner," where there will be bounce houses and other activities.

The event will top off at around 9:15 p.m. with a fireworks display by New Castle-based Zambelli Fireworks, Scaglione said. The fireworks will be shot from the park's football field, he said.

Parking is available at Penn Hills Community Park, and free shuttles will run from there throughout the day.