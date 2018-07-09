Penguins' Guentzel gives advice to smaller players
Updated 8 hours ago
Looking for a NHL player to give advice to smaller players in the U-14 or U-16 age ranges in an article on its website, USA Hockey's American Development Model picked Penguins winger Jake Guentzel.
Good choice.
Starting from the day he made his NHL debut in November of 2016, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Guentzel has scored 38 goals in 122 games for the Penguins.
Among American-born players under 6-foot and 185 pounds, that's the fourth-most during that time span, behind only Chicago's Patrick Kane, Columbus' Cam Atkinson and Florida's Vince Trocheck, an Upper St. Clair native.
In the playoffs over that same time frame, Guentzel's 23 goals in 37 games is the most in the league among players of any height, weight or nation of origin. Alex Ovechkin is second with 20.
Guentzel advised smaller players to have confidence, learn how to take a hit, hit the gym, focus on the strengths of their game and develop hockey sense by watching great players.