Deer Lakes students to start classes with Chromebook or iPad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Starting this fall, every Deer Lakes School District student will be provided a Chromebook or iPad as part of the district’s One-to-One initiative.

After piloting the program at the middle school last school year, officials decided it was time to go all-in with the program. Now, all the district’s students can benefit from having their own device to work on.

District Technology Director Daniel Lauletta spearheaded the program. He said students and the teachers at the middle school embraced the new way of learning and teaching and the program went off without many issues.

“The pilot went so well,” Lauletta said. “Going one-to-one districtwide is just continuing to meet students where they’re at on their platform.”

Officials are busy setting up the nearly 2,000 devices so they are ready to go on the first day of school.

Students in kindergarten through third grade will use iPads and students in fourth through 12 th will use Chromebooks.

Lauletta said the younger students will use iPads because they are often more familiar with them and the app icons. They also don’t require a sign-on like the Chromebooks, so they are easier to use.

Students in sixth through 12 th will be allowed to take their devices home while students in kindergarten through fifth will only use their devices at school.

The devices are being leased for about $190 a year each for the next four years. The district has been putting money aside for several years to cover the cost.

Superintendent Janell Logue-Belden said the devices allow students to have more personalized instruction and a more collaborative experience with their teachers and peers.

Teachers can personalize learning by tailoring each student’s assignment to fit their needs, such as giving them more remediation time or advancing the lesson for students who are ahead.

“It’s not about the device, it’s about instruction and learning,” Logue-Belden said. “Computers and technology are part of our lives and we need to teach the students how to use these to benefit them.”

Teachers and students use Google Classroom on the device, which opens up additional resources and styles of teaching.

“It’s everything right there in front of you,” Lauletta said. “It just changes the whole thought process of education now.”

Middle school Principal Dave Campos said he saw the program evolve last year as it was implemented in his building.

Gone are the days of all students being issued the same book and worksheets in class.

“You could have kids working together on documents and programs that might not necessarily be sitting next to each other, but they could be working on their own devices on the same project,” he said.

Curtisville Primary School Principal Jennifer Cavalancia said she looks forward to implementing the devices in the classroom. She said teachers have been training and will continue to take training throughout the coming school year.

She said most students already know how to use an iPad, so they will focus on how to use the devices productively and appropraitely for learning.

“The students are coming to us with more knowledge and understanding of using a device than they are of other things that we used to expect students to be able to do,” she said. “Kids are two and they know how to swipe — which is amazing.”

The One-to-One initiative also opened up several other opportunities for students who are interested in technology.

The district started a help desk at the middle school last school year, where students can troubleshoot and fix the Chromebooks. That program will be expanded to the high school this school year.

The district has also partnered with A.W. Beatty Career Center to allow students to receive class credit for working on the help desk.

“I’m introducing it and our students are phenomenal—they take it and they run with it,” Lauletta said.