PWSA adds 20,000 properties to 'lead map'

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has added more than 20,000 properties to its searchable online map allowing residents to check for lead water lines.

In total, the map now includes more than 42,000 properties , according to a PWSA news release.

PWSA employees scanned more than 120,000 paper records, many more than 100 years old, to create the map, the release said.

The records may no longer be accurate, but will help customers determine if they might have a lead line, the release said.

In 1986, a federal law prohibited lead lines from being installed.

The map also includes the results of curb box inspections and the areas flagged for lead water line replacements next.

PWSA is updating the map on an ongoing basis.

PWSA water sampels have been exceeding a federal lead threshold since summer 2016. The result of the next round of samples will be released later this month.

