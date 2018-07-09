Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Trump claims U.S. had opposed formula limits, not breastfeeding

The Associated Press | Monday, July 9, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
President Trump turns to the cheering crowd as he arrives for a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, in Great Falls, Mont.President Trump turns to the cheering crowd as he arrives for a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, in Great Falls, Mont.
President Trump turns to the cheering crowd as he arrives for a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, in Great Falls, Mont.President Trump turns to the cheering crowd as he arrives for a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, in Great Falls, Mont.

Updated 5 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. opposed a World Health Assembly resolution to encourage breastfeeding because it called for limits on the promotion of infant formula, not because of objections to breastfeeding, President Trump tweeted Monday.

Trump criticized The New York Times for reporting that U.S. officials sought to remove language that urged governments to protect, promote and support breastfeeding, along with language calling on policymakers to limit the promotion of food products, such as infant formula, that can be harmful to young children.

The Times reported that the U.S. effort this spring during the U.N.-affiliated world health meeting was largely unsuccessful and that most of the original wording remained.

Trump wrote, “The U.S. strongly supports breast feeding but we don’t believe women should be denied access to formula. Many women need this option because of malnutrition and poverty.”

The Times reported that the U.S. delegation embraced the interests of infant-formula manufacturers.

Government doctors and scientists have long called attention to the health benefits of breastfeeding, both in economically advanced countries and developing nations.

A 2011 surgeon general’s report concluded that “breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant’s nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.”

Caitlin Oakley, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services, said it’s “patently false” to portray the U.S. position as “anti-breastfeeding.”

The administration also denied that U.S. officials had threatened trade sanctions in the debate over the breastfeeding resolution.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me