Events going on in Plum and Oakmont this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for some fun things to try in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some ideas:

Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.

Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height’s Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

Book Buddies storytime at the Oakmont library is set for 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The program is designed for children ages birth through 5 with their caregiver. There will be crafts and stories. No registration is necessary.

Call 412-828-9532 for more information about Oakmont library events.

Plum Community Library presents PAWS to Read 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at 445 Center New Texas Road.

The program is designed for students in grades first through fifth to read with dogs from Westmoreland County Obedience Training Club. Space is limited. Participants can register at the library.

Plum library’s movie matinee is 1-4 p.m. Tuesday. The movie is “Hairspray.” Popcorn will be provided.

Family Fun Night at the Plum library is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Children of all ages and their parents are invited for an evening of exploration and discover with the Rock Guy, Albert Hines.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library programs.

Plum Community Center offers classes in line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 499 Center New Texas Road.

Plum center hosts a tai chi class 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with instructors Steve Bodnar and Jim Davis.

The class is designed to reduce stress and increase balance and mobility.

Call 412-795-2330 for more information about community center programs.