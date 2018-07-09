North Versailles man charged with driving through Antwon Rose protesters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Versailles man is accused of driving through a crowd of Antwon Rose protesters Sunday on Route 30, court records show.

Ronald V. Hinerman, 69, is charged with one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

Protesters took to Route 30 to demand justice for Rose, the 17-year-old shot and killed last month by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld. Rosfeld, charged with homicide, remains free on $250,000 unsecured bond.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint against Hinerman that officers closed roadways to allow protesters “unimpeded movement.” Protesters eventually moved to the Route 686, where they shut down the intersection, police wrote.

Hinerman allegedly drove up to the intersection and was trying to get through when he struck at least one protester, according to the complaint. The 21-year-old man fell onto the hood of Hinerman’s silver Hyundai and was pushed back into the middle of the intersection.

Police said Hinerman stopped in the intersection and was arrested. Officers took him to the North Versailles police department, but he developed an undisclosed medical problem there and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said.

Hinerman could not be reached. Court documents did not list an attorney for him.

The protester, identified by police as Jason Numley, told police he was injured but refused an ambulance, telling officers, “No, I want to stay here,” according to the complaint. The group eventually crossed the Westinghouse Bridge and converged on the home of the East Pittsburgh police chief.

It was the second such incident involving protesters rallying for Rose, who was unarmed when he was shot.

On June 29, Pittsburgh police charged Gregory Wagner, 58, of Bell Acres, with recklessly endangering another person and traffic violations after he drove through a crowd of protesters on Pittsburgh’s North Shore a week earlier.