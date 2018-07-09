Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

North Versailles man charged with driving through Antwon Rose protesters

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, July 9, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Protesters marched in North Versailles in the name of Antwon Rose on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Protesters marched in North Versailles in the name of Antwon Rose on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

A North Versailles man is accused of driving through a crowd of Antwon Rose protesters Sunday on Route 30, court records show.

Ronald V. Hinerman, 69, is charged with one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

Protesters took to Route 30 to demand justice for Rose, the 17-year-old shot and killed last month by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld. Rosfeld, charged with homicide, remains free on $250,000 unsecured bond.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint against Hinerman that officers closed roadways to allow protesters “unimpeded movement.” Protesters eventually moved to the Route 686, where they shut down the intersection, police wrote.

Hinerman allegedly drove up to the intersection and was trying to get through when he struck at least one protester, according to the complaint. The 21-year-old man fell onto the hood of Hinerman’s silver Hyundai and was pushed back into the middle of the intersection.

Police said Hinerman stopped in the intersection and was arrested. Officers took him to the North Versailles police department, but he developed an undisclosed medical problem there and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said.

Hinerman could not be reached. Court documents did not list an attorney for him.

The protester, identified by police as Jason Numley, told police he was injured but refused an ambulance, telling officers, “No, I want to stay here,” according to the complaint. The group eventually crossed the Westinghouse Bridge and converged on the home of the East Pittsburgh police chief.

It was the second such incident involving protesters rallying for Rose, who was unarmed when he was shot.

On June 29, Pittsburgh police charged Gregory Wagner, 58, of Bell Acres, with recklessly endangering another person and traffic violations after he drove through a crowd of protesters on Pittsburgh’s North Shore a week earlier.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me