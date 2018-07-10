Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

PepsiCo leans on snack strong snack sales

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Cans of Pepsi are displayed in New York. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Tuesday, July 10. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Mark Lennihan/AP
Cans of Pepsi are displayed in New York. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Tuesday, July 10. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Updated 6 hours ago

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PepsiCo’s second-quarter was weighed down by a higher tax rate and it’s still trying to figure out what Americans want to drink now, but the company’s adjusted profit beat Wall Street expectations and revenue improved.

Sales of Frito Lay in North America covered some of the weakness in beverage sales, and shares rose more than percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

For the period ended June 16, the beverage and snack maker earned $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share. A year earlier the Purchase, New York, company earned $2.11 billion, or $1.46 per share.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $1.61 per share. That, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research, was 10 cents better than Wall Street had expected.

PepsiCo Inc.’s tax rate climbed to 36.9 percent, from 23.7 percent. The company said Tuesday that a $777 million provisional transition tax expense led to the tax rate increase.

Revenue rose to $16.09 billion from $15.71 billion, driven by higher sales in its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa unit and its Frito-Lay North America division. Still, the performance was just shy of most projections.

In the Frito-Lay North America unit, operating profit climbed 5 percent while revenue increased 4 percent.

The North America Beverages division reported a 16 percent drop in operating profit and 1 percent dip in revenue.

PepsiCo, like rival Coca-Cola, is looking to find the right balance of healthier drinks and its classic sodas to match with consumers’ changing tastes. Both companies have been promoting sparkling, flavored water brands after the surging popularity of La Croix. But they’re also trying to find ways to keep people interested in their namesake brands. PepsiCo in recent years has tried changing the artificial sweetener in Diet Pepsi, and Coca-Cola more recently started putting Diet Coke in taller, thinner cans and adding flavors to the drinks.

PepsiCo still stuck to its full-year earnings forecast of $5.70 per share.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me