Police seek Kittanning man suspected in stabbing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police are seeking a Kittanning man who they say stabbed another man in Boggs Township, early Monday morning.

State troopers say Edward D. Wilson, 35, of Kittanning, just after 2 a.m. Monday, had an argument with another man that became physical.

“During this altercation, (Wilson) stabbed the victim several times in the abdomen and neck area,” state police said.

The victim, whom police do not identify, is being treated at UPMC Presbyterian. Police did not specify his condition.

State police say Wilson is on the run and that they have a warrant out of Armstrong County for his arrest on aggravated assault charges.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the state police’s Criminal Investigations Unit in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.