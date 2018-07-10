Pittsburgh a bust in ranking of best, worst cities to drive in
Updated 3 hours ago
A ranking of the best and worst United States cities in which to drive confirms what many local motorists already suspect — while Pittsburgh may be a great place to live, driving here leaves a lot to be desired.
The ranking conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub used four criteria to develop an overall score: Cost of Vehicle Ownership and Maintenance, Traffic and Infrastructure, Safety and Access to Vehicle Maintenance.
Of the 100 U.S. cities reviewed, Pittsburgh was ranked No. 72.
The No. 1 city for motorists is Raleigh, N.C., according to WalletHub. Detroit finished at the bottom of pile.
While Pittsburgh did fairly well in the Access to Vehicle Maintenance category with a score of 21, it bombed in the Traffic and Infrastructure review, where it was ranked 80 out of 100 cities.
The city also finished well below the median in the other two categories: Cost of Vehicle Ownership and Maintenance, 68; and Safety, 67.