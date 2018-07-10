Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh a bust in ranking of best, worst cities to drive in

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 9:51 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A ranking of the best and worst United States cities in which to drive confirms what many local motorists already suspect — while Pittsburgh may be a great place to live, driving here leaves a lot to be desired.

The ranking conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub used four criteria to develop an overall score: Cost of Vehicle Ownership and Maintenance, Traffic and Infrastructure, Safety and Access to Vehicle Maintenance.

Source: WalletHub

Of the 100 U.S. cities reviewed, Pittsburgh was ranked No. 72.

The No. 1 city for motorists is Raleigh, N.C., according to WalletHub. Detroit finished at the bottom of pile.

While Pittsburgh did fairly well in the Access to Vehicle Maintenance category with a score of 21, it bombed in the Traffic and Infrastructure review, where it was ranked 80 out of 100 cities.

The city also finished well below the median in the other two categories: Cost of Vehicle Ownership and Maintenance, 68; and Safety, 67.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me