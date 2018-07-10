Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

No refunds, but stuck Jimmy Buffett fans to get 'concert cash'

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
July 7 marks the return of Jimmy Buffett  the consummate poster boy for the laid-back tropical island lifestyle  to KeyBank Pavilion in Washington County.
Jimmy Buffett fans who missed most of last weekend’s concert at Washington County’s KeyBank Pavilion could be in line for a refund of sorts.

Fans who did not pass through the gates of the Burgettstown venue by 8:25 p.m. will receive “concert cash” equal to the value of their Ticketmaster tickets, according to a statement Tuesday from Live Nation, the concert promoter handling shows at KeyBank Pavilion.

To receive the credit, fans must contact Ticketmaster Fan Support at 1-800-653-8000 and explain their situation, a spokeswoman for Live Nation told the Tribune-Review. Credit is only available to fans who bought tickets through Ticketmater. Fan who bought tickets through third-party retailers will have to work with where they purchased those tickets to inquire about a refund or credit.

Long lines stretched from the venue’s gates as the show started Saturday evening. Many fans reported waiting outside for hours and not getting inside until the show was nearly over.

Buffett’s fans, known as Parrotheads, have demanded refunds. The concert cash can be used for other shows at KeyBank Pavilion or at any other Live Nation venue in the country. Ticket prices ranged from $50 for a lawn seat to $150 for reserved seating.

Live Nation has been silent on what caused the long lines outside the venue or what the company is doing to ensure it does not happen again. The company issued an apology Sunday and pledged to work hard to prevent it from happening again.

KeyBank Pavilion will host Weezer and the Pixies on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Buffett fans demand refunds after security line bottleneck 
Jimmy Buffett fans are demanding answers and refunds following a security line mess that left hundreds of ticketed concertgoers stranded outside KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday ...
