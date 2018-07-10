Pittsburgh YMCA will continue serving those affected by closures, CEO says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The cash-strapped YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh hopes to save more than $1 million a year by closing centers in Penn Hills, Robinson and Wilmerding, officials said Tuesday.

The move will affect thousands.

“We don’t take closures lightly. Anytime we have to close a facility, we know that we are impacting hundreds if not thousands of people,” President and CEO Kevin Bolding said during a news conference at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA. “To those people, I’m sorry. We’re sorry.”

Penn Hills has 950 active memberships, Wilmerding has 1,145 and the Western Area branch in Robinson has 1,040, according to YMCA. Penn Hills employs eight full-time employees, while there are six in Wilmerding and nine in Robinson.

Bolding had mixed emotions. While cost-cutting moves made over the past three months have positioned the nonprofit to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it has come at the expense of some longstanding centers and employees.

In addition to Tuesday’s announcement, Bolding said in May that shuttering the fitness center on Downtown Pittsburgh’s Fifth Avenue would save about $1 million a year.

“We are pleased with our progress thus far, considering where we were just a few months ago,” Bolding said.

Bolding said officials plan to move many members and employees to other branches.

Centers, before- and after-school care, wellness programs and others will continue as normal until the facilities close.

He said officials hope to sell the three buildings.

Bolding said the Western Area branch in Robinson was damaged during heavy rainfall and flooding earlier this month, and the cost for clean-up and restoration was estimated at $650,000. He noted that that would be on top of the up to $600,000 in repairs already needed.

Changes in staff structure – which has affected every level of employee, including administrators – has already begun saving the nonprofit thousands of dollars, Bolding said.

“These closings, however, do not mean we are abandoning our communities – far from it,” Bolding said. “We are dedicated to supporting critical needs even in the absence of a physical facility.”

The nonprofit is working with other nonprofits to help cover the critical needs in those communities, and YMCA officials are planning to meet with members of those communities to discuss ongoing programming – just without a YMCA-owned building.

Bolding cited examples in Hazelwood and McKeesport where the organization no longer owns its location but continues community outreach and services.

”We do not want to have to close YMCAs,” Bolding said. “More so, we want to make sure – and we need to make sure and will make sure – that our organization will be here strong and impactful for the next 164 years.”