Zappala won't prosecute those who seek, perform abortions if court overturns Roe v. Wade

In a preemptive response to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. has already made clear that he will not prosecute doctors who perform or individuals who seek abortions should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

With the Monday night announcement by Trump of his nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, some began immediately to fear for the future of abortion access, Kavanaugh, if confirmed, would replace Justice Anthony Kennedy’s swing vote with a decidedly conservative vote.

“I am pro-choice and do not feel that it is appropriate for government to legislate the choices that women make regarding their own bodies,” Zappala said in a prepared statement. “Therefore, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, I will not prosecute any women, medical professionals or providers for the administration of safe abortion services.”

Kavanaugh is likely to be more conservative than Justice Kennedy on a range of social issues. At the top of that list is abortion. A more conservative majority could be more willing to uphold state restrictions on abortion, if not overturn the 45-year-old landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established a woman’s constitutional right.

Zappala is up for re-election in 2019.