Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny Township to be debt free but more costs looming

Tom Yerace | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
Tomislav Forgo

Updated 1 hour ago

By the end of the year, Allegheny Township supervisors expect the township’s general debt to be paid off.

But don’t hold your breath for a real estate tax cut.

Supervisors Chairman Kathy Starr said the township’s indebtedness as of Jan. 10, 2010 was $1.6 million. At the end of June, she said the remaining debt is $208,000, according to figures provided to officials by township Manager Greg Primm.

“He’s pretty good with numbers and he said it will be paid by Dec. 31,” Starr said.

“We put money in our budget, so we are sure to pay it off by the end of the year,” Starr added.

She was referring to the two mills of tax the township collects specifically to apply to debt service.

The debt the supervisors referred to does not include the $500,000 the township borrows every five years to update its equipment and then pays off. Also, Starr said the two mills of debt service taxes cannot be applied to the equipment loan.

Although township officials expect the general debt to be retired by the end of the year, Starr said the two-mill tax isn’t going anywhere.

She and Supervisor Joe Ferguson said that’s because it will be used to finance two upcoming projects.

“We’re looking at the (township) building,” Ferguson said.

He said the township building is in need of improvements, particularly additional insulation, the creation of emergency exits and adding some storage space.

One example discussed was Primm’s office, which is off the main entrance. The lack of insulation is noticeable there during the winter, according to Ferguson.

“”When its zero degrees outside, it’s probably 20 degrees in Gregg’s office,” he said. “It’s a wonder the pipes in that part of the ceiling don’t freeze because of the skylight and the lack of insulation.”

“Our utility costs, I know, would decrease with better insulation,” Ferguson said.

He said the other project the township will probably borrow money to complete and then pay down using the two-mill tax is for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Program (MS4).

It is an extensive program by the state Department of Environmental Protection to reduce water pollution from storm water runoff. Communities are mandated to do that through specific projects they are tasked with undertaking and financing.

Starr said the township is estimating that the township’s MS4 projects will cost around $600,000.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me