Burrell to play in 7 on 7 event at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Burrell football is going to the Hall of Fame.

The Bucs received an invitation from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Academy to participate in a 7 on 7 event Wednesday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

First-year coach Shawn Liotta said the academy contacted him last week about the event after it received a recommendation from former Charleroi coach Donnie Militzer. Charleroi played in the event last year.

“It’s a cool thing for us,” Liotta said. “The competition’s going to be very serious competition out there. But it’s an opportunity for our guys to go out there and experience that. I can’t turn that down. They treat you real well.”

Liotta said four teams will participate, with Burrell representing Pennsylvania. In addition to the games at Tom Benson Stadium, Liotta said the Bucs’ players will receive instruction from former NFL coaches and players and get a tour of the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame Academy this week is hosting a series of three-day combines that began Tuesday for high school athletes and will run through next week.

“It’s a neat deal,” Liotta said. “For me, I’m trying to turn the program around at Burrell. Anything we can do positive like that, (we’ll do). We participate in a bunch of 7 on 7s throughout the summer, but this isn’t about the competition. It’s more the experience for our kids to go out there and have a neat experience that I’m sure they won’t forget.”