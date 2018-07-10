Bernie Sanders to appear at Pittsburgh rally with John Fetterman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bernie Sanders is scheduled to appear Sunday at a rally in Pittsburgh with lieutenant governor candidate John Fetterman.

Sanders, a Democratic socialist who ran for president in 2016, is also scheduled to speak Sunday at an American Federation of Teachers conference in the city.

The appearance by Sanders comes two months after Democratic Socialists of America candidates Summer Lee and Sara Innamorato defeated Democratic incumbents in local state House races. The DSA’s national profile was further bolstered when member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated 10-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York last month.

Sanders’ appearance with Fetterman will be at Carnegie Mellon University’s Rangos Hall, Fetterman wrote on Twitter.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party said the rally shows that Fetterman and his running mate, Gov. Tom Wolf, are too liberal for Pennsylvania.

“Campaigning with Bernie Sanders is the latest indication that the Wolf-Fetterman ticket is so far to the left that they have lost sight of the moderate Pennsylvanians who are looking for a hand up, not a hand out,” state GOP spokesman Jason Gottesman said.