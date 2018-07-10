Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Free store in Fox Chapel Plaza has supplies for flood victims

Jan Pakler | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Volunteer with Fox Chapel Community Online Yardsale Shay McCaffrey gives a thumbs up to volunteers at the end of the day on Sunday July 8, 2018 after helping to organize hundreds of donations received for the free store set up at Fox Chapel Plaza to help local flood victims. Close to 50 volunteers helped over the weekend to make the free store possible for local residents needing help with getting items after flooding.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Volunteer with Fox Chapel Community Online Yardsale Shay McCaffrey gives a thumbs up to volunteers at the end of the day on Sunday July 8, 2018 after helping to organize hundreds of donations received for the free store set up at Fox Chapel Plaza to help local flood victims. Close to 50 volunteers helped over the weekend to make the free store possible for local residents needing help with getting items after flooding.
Fox Chaple Plaza owner Alex Condron ( right ) has opened the doors at the old Community Market site to set up space for a free storefront space for local residents in need from the recent flooding .
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chaple Plaza owner Alex Condron ( right ) has opened the doors at the old Community Market site to set up space for a free storefront space for local residents in need from the recent flooding .
A free store for local flood victims has been set up in the Fox Chapel Plaza by the St. Margaret Foundation coupled with the Fox Chapel Online Yardsale .
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
A free store for local flood victims has been set up in the Fox Chapel Plaza by the St. Margaret Foundation coupled with the Fox Chapel Online Yardsale .
A steady stream of cars showed up over the weekend to drop off donations for local residents that were hit with flood damage and need furniture, appliances, rugs, toys and cleaning products. A temporary space is set up at the Fox Chapel Plaza to provide free items.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
A steady stream of cars showed up over the weekend to drop off donations for local residents that were hit with flood damage and need furniture, appliances, rugs, toys and cleaning products. A temporary space is set up at the Fox Chapel Plaza to provide free items.
Thirteen year old Ben Myerberg carries a donated carpet into the temporary central drop off at the Fox Chapel Plaza to help supply local flood victims get furniture, linens, cleaning supplies, toys and kitchen items including appliances.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Thirteen year old Ben Myerberg carries a donated carpet into the temporary central drop off at the Fox Chapel Plaza to help supply local flood victims get furniture, linens, cleaning supplies, toys and kitchen items including appliances.

Updated 9 hours ago

St. Margaret Foundation has coupled with the members of the Fox Chapel Online Flea Market to set up a one-stop free shopping center for anyone with damage from last week’s flooding. Items available include cleaning supplies, toys, kitchen appliances, bedding and furniture. Help getting items into trucks and cars is provided. The shop opened on Monday and will be open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week. The store is located in the Fox Chapel Plaza, 1115 Freeport Road.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me