Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Michael Flynn 'eager' for sentencing in lying case

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, glances at protesters as he arrives at federal courthouse in Washington, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, for status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, glances at protesters as he arrives at federal courthouse in Washington, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, for status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, following a status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, following a status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, following a status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, following a status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Updated 9 hours ago

WASHINGTON — An attorney for Michael Flynn said Tuesday that the former national security adviser is “eager” to proceed to sentencing and put his criminal case behind him.

Attorney Robert Kelner made the comments during a court hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan. It was the first time Flynn had appeared in court since his guilty plea last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential transition and his Turkish lobbying work.

Kelner said Flynn wants to put this “chapter” behind him, but special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has requested additional delay while the retired U.S. Army general continues to cooperate with the investigation into Russian election interference and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Sullivan said he was amenable to delaying sentencing until prosecutors had signaled they were ready but wanted to hold off on having the probation office prepare a pre-sentencing report until a date was set. The two sides will give the judge another update by Aug. 24, when he said he would consider setting a sentencing date for 60 days later in late October.

Under federal guidelines, Flynn’s sentence is estimated to be between zero and six months in prison. Flynn, who served as a top Trump campaign surrogate and briefly served as national security adviser before his firing in February 2017, did not make a statement after the hearing.

In addition to discussing a sentencing date, Kelner told Sullivan that the facts of the case “are not likely to change in any material way” between now and sentencing. And Sullivan told both sides he wouldn’t “micromanage” Flynn’s cooperation with Mueller’s investigation.

The judge said he had partly held Tuesday’s hearing to meet Flynn and the attorneys in the case before sentencing him. Another judge had handled Flynn’s plea last year before recusing from the case, resulting in it being assigned to Sullivan.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me