DEP mine bureau will fill small depression discovered in Export

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A recent cave-in at an abandoned mine in Export will require state remediation work.

But if you haven’t noticed it, don’t worry — it’s only about a foot deep and 18 inches wide.

“The paperwork is more work than the actual work,” joked borough Councilman John Nagoda.

The small depression was discovered near the intersection of Garfield Street and Johnson Avenue. The DEP’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation will handle the project, borough solicitor Wes Long said.

“It’s on their dime, and they will bear the expense and design of the work,” Long said.

DEP Spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said bureau workers will fill in the depression with crushed stone, and expects the project to be completed within the next two months.

“Because it is located on borough property, a (borough council) resolution was necessary to provide DEP right of entry,” Fraley said.

Council members unanimously approved a resolution earlier this month allowing DEP officials access to begin the work.