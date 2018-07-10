Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Harrison Town Square facing sheriff sale

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Harrison Town Square.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
Harrison Town Square.

Updated 6 hours ago

Harrison Town Square is heading to a sheriff’s sale after its owner defaulted on its mortgage, according to court documents.

At the same time, Harrison officials are preparing to begin citing the plaza owner for numerous property maintenance violations at the shopping center, previously known as Heights Plaza.

Valvest, an offshore corporation with an address in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is demanding payment of about $17.4 million from the shopping center’s owner, Wild Blue Management of Far Hills, N.J., and company owner, Steve Kogut.

Wild Blue Management bought the shopping plaza for $20.5 million in December 2003.

According to Valvest’s complaint, Sedona Capital loaned Wild Blue $16.25 million in April 2016, with a 10 percent interest rate. It was to be paid back by April 30 of this year.

Sedona transferred the mortgage to Valvest in December 2017. The maturity date remained April 30.

A writ of execution to schedule a sheriff’s sale of the property was filed in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

When a sale would happen is not yet known, Allegheny County Sheriff Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus said Tuesday.

“We’ve yet to receive any paperwork to start the process for sheriff’s sale,” he said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the law firm representing Valvest - Fox Rothschild - would have to bring a sheriff’s sale package to the sheriff’s office.

The deadline for that submission is Aug. 1 for the next scheduled sheriff’s sale in Allegheny County on Oct. 1. A Sept. 5 deadline applies to a sheriff’s sale scheduled for Nov. 5.

A judgement was entered against Wild Blue Management in Allegheny County Court on June 8. The company has not responded to the action in court in any way, and has no attorney listed.

In May, Harrison issued at least 30 separate property maintenance violations agains the shopping plaza. Valvest considers that another default of the mortgage, for failing to keep the property in good condition.

Lindsay Fraser, Harrison’s zoning and ordinance officer, said the township can begin filing citations against the property for those violations on July 18, when a 60-day due process period runs out.

Under township ordinances, each violation carries a penalty of up to $1,000, and each day is a separate offense for each violation.

Kogut at this time retains control of the property but has not made any effort to correct any of the violations, Fraser said. He also did not respond to the township’s May notice.

Although he refused to sign for the violation notice sent to his address, Fraser said, “He can’t say he doesn’t know.”

Related Content
Harrison cites owner of former Heights Plaza for numerous code violations
Harrison officials have identified numerous property maintenance violations at Harrison Town Center, which could rack up thousands of dollars in fines against the shopping center's ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me