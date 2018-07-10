Assault and drug cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court
Updated 9 hours ago
Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Denise Smith, 55, of Verona on two counts of access device used to obtain property or services and four counts of criminal attempt - access device used to obtain property or services. Charges were filed May 10.
- Joe-Wayne Pennock, 54, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended license, providing false identification to law enforcement, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. Charges were filed May 20.
- John Edward Harmon, 60, of Penn Hills on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Charges were filed June 14.
- Penny Lee Lynch, 51, of Penn Hills on two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Charges were filed June 14.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Tev Jerod Mungo, 25, of Pittsburgh on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving without a license, duties at stop sign, turning movements and required signals, improper screening and possession of marijuana. Charges were filed June 26.
- Nicholas Schilling, 22, of Penn Hills on charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana. Charges were filed June 26.
- Janet Lee Manzo, 62, of Verona on charges of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and following too closely. Charges were filed March 2.
- Othniel Vire, 55, of Pittsburgh on charges of attempted robbery, possession of weapon, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, defiant trespass and criminal mischief. Charges were filed March 6, 2017.
- Timothy James Collins, 51, of Penn Hills on charges of driving without a license, driving with a suspended license and habitual offenders. Charges were filed March 19.
- Rahdnee Oden-Pritchett, 19, of Penn Hills on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana. Charges were filed May 16.
- Frankie W. Scurry, 62, of Turtle Creek on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, limitations of driving on left side of road and no rear lights. Wilkins Township police filed the charges May 19.
- Margaret Faulkner, 46, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Charges were filed May 23.