Rennerdale United Presbyterian Church celebrates 115 years

The First United Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale is 115 years old this year after establishing itself as the only existing church in Rennerdale, Collier Township, in 1903. The church is located at 151 Noblestown Road.

An active parish of roughly 105 members in a small community of about 1,100 people, the parish has opened its doors to many local organizations, such as being the charter sponsor of Boy Scout Pack 860.

“We hope our neighborhood can feel our spirit as we celebrate our faith and community outreach,” said Rev. Jodi Flack, the pastor. An upcoming community outreach will occur during July 23-27 when Mission Week will be partnered with McDonald Presbyterian Church to help the elderly or disabled people with projects in and around their homes. Donations are being taken to defray costs of building, cleaning and painting materials. Previous and/or ongoing mission work has included donations to Carnegie Food Pantry, Family Promise, Special Olympics, Camp Crestfield and World Vision among others.

There is an active youth group, led by Clayton LaPoster, whose members in grades 7-12 have fun doing activities such as helping with N-Zone Sports which is using the church’s lawn this summer when children will be participating in sports in a safe and monitored environment. The youth come from all denominations and will be instrumental in directing the church’s Vacation Bible School July 16-20 from 9 a.m.-12 noon for all children ages 4-11.

The church hosted its traditional Strawberry Festival earlier this month and will honor the “First Responders” of the local area with a special blessing and pancake and sausage breakfast on July 4. The annual church picnic will be held on August 26 after outdoor worship and the annual card party salad luncheon will be held in September. A book sale is planned for the fall as well.

Summer services are conducted on Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday School for adults will resume in the fall at 9:30 a.m. when worship reverts to 10:45 a.m.

For more information, call 412-276-2268 or visit rennerdalepresbyterian.org.