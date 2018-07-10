Work on Leechburg Road expected to wrap up in August

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work on a $5.08 million road construction project in the cities of Lower Burrell and New Kensington is expected to be completed in August, according to PennDOT.

The project consists of milling, resurfacing, updating signs and pavement markings, and traffic signal upgrades, among other improvements.

Milling along Leechburg Road started Monday night and is expected to take four nights to complete, Lower Burrell Public Works Foreman Scott Johnson said. Paving will begin once the road is milled. Following that, traffic signal sensors will be installed at each signal, and the traffic lights will no longer work off timers.

PennDOT spokesman Jay Ofsanik said the work will encompass the entire length of the road, from Craigdell Road in New Kensington to Route 56 in Lower Burrell. He said it will most likely continue into next week.

Derry Construction Co. Inc. is the contractor on the job.

A subcontractor is finishing work on new sidewalks along the length of the road to make them handicapped-accessible.