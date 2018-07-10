Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County Council authorizes artist to repaint geese atop Pittsburgh's 10th Street Bridge

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
Geese painted by Pittsburgh artist Tim Kaulen on top of the 10th Street Bridge. (Photo from Tim Kaulen)
The Allegheny County Council Tuesday authorized an artist to repaint geese atop the 10th Street Bridges after a contractor finishes a massive rehabilitation project.

The council voted 12-2, with councilwoman Sue Means, R-Bethel Park, and councilman Sam DeMarco, R-North Fayette, voting against. Councilman Charles Martoni, D-Swissvale, was absent.

Means and DeMarco said the artist, Tim Kaulen of Polish Hill, acted illegally when he painted the geese on the bridge more than 20 years ago.

“When he did it 23 yrs ago, it was graffiti and he did not have permission to do it and I'm really concerned we are memorializing graffiti and encouraging other artists to go up on our bridges and put themselves in harm's way,” Means said.

Kaulen could need state and contractor approvals before repainting the geese as part of the $20 million rehabilitation project.

“That's part of what Council will need to determine as part of its due diligence,” said county spokeswoman Amie Downs.

More than 950 signed a petition that started in May in favor of allowing Kaulen to repaint the geese.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

