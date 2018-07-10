Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Tarentum to seek new code enforcement officer

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.

Updated 3 hours ago

Tarentum is going to be looking for a new code enforcement officer.

What hasn’t been decided yet is if the borough will also hire a new police officer, because the person being replaced had done both jobs.

The man who previously held those positions, Chris Fabec, left Tarentum for a job as a police chief out-of-state, borough Manager Michael Nestico said Tuesday.

Until a new code enforcement officer is hired, the borough will use Middle Department Inspection Agency for those services, Nestico said.

But it appears unlikely that a new hire will do both jobs as Fabec had, a setup Nestico said he didn’t like. He said the overlapping jobs created some difficulties, and it’s not the best model to follow.

“I think it fit as it existed,” he said, adding that such a dual-role is an anomaly. “It worked for us.”

Nestico is suggesting the borough advertise for a code enforcement officer, and cast as wide a net as possible to get as many candidates as possible.

Whether the person hired is full-time or part-time may depend on the candidate, Nestico said.

While the borough will make preparations to hire a police officer, council discussed hearing from police Chief William Vakulick about why he needs another officer.

Fabec’s time in a five-day week was roughly split with three days as a code enforcement officer, and two days a police officer, Nestico said.

Council President Erika Josefoski said money to hire a new officer for part of the year was included in the borough’s budget.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me