Tarentum to seek new code enforcement officer

Tarentum is going to be looking for a new code enforcement officer.

What hasn’t been decided yet is if the borough will also hire a new police officer, because the person being replaced had done both jobs.

The man who previously held those positions, Chris Fabec, left Tarentum for a job as a police chief out-of-state, borough Manager Michael Nestico said Tuesday.

Until a new code enforcement officer is hired, the borough will use Middle Department Inspection Agency for those services, Nestico said.

But it appears unlikely that a new hire will do both jobs as Fabec had, a setup Nestico said he didn’t like. He said the overlapping jobs created some difficulties, and it’s not the best model to follow.

“I think it fit as it existed,” he said, adding that such a dual-role is an anomaly. “It worked for us.”

Nestico is suggesting the borough advertise for a code enforcement officer, and cast as wide a net as possible to get as many candidates as possible.

Whether the person hired is full-time or part-time may depend on the candidate, Nestico said.

While the borough will make preparations to hire a police officer, council discussed hearing from police Chief William Vakulick about why he needs another officer.

Fabec’s time in a five-day week was roughly split with three days as a code enforcement officer, and two days a police officer, Nestico said.

Council President Erika Josefoski said money to hire a new officer for part of the year was included in the borough’s budget.