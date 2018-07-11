TribLIVE readers react to Zappala's stance on enforcement of abortion laws

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.'s prepared statement this week that he would not prosecute doctors who perform abortions or individuals who seek them should Roe v. Wade be overturned elicited dozens of comments from Trib readers on social media.

The majority did not appreciate Zappala's stance and called him out for grandstanding and politicking for votes. He is up for re-election next year.

Zappala's statement came a day after President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Many are speculating that Kavanaugh, a conservative judge who if confirmed would replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, could prove to be the pivotal vote if the highest court ever takes up Roe v. Wade.

Even if Kavanaugh is confirmed, it could be years before the court takes up Roe v. Wade and no guarantee it would.

In his 2006 confirmation hearing to become a federal judge, Kavanaugh said, "I would follow Roe v. Wade faithfully and fully" because it's "binding precedent" that has been "reaffirmed many times."

