Braddock man indicted on federal gun, drug charges

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
A Braddock man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for allegedly violating drug and firearm laws, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady.

Javell R. Garner, 25, who also is known by the nicknames “Vell” and “Trill” is accused possessing two handguns and ammunition in May and June 2017 after being convicted of felony drug trafficking. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms.

The indictment also alleges that on June 14, Garner was in possession of heroin with the intent to distribute the drug.

If convicted, Garner could face 40 years in prison a $1.5 million fine.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

