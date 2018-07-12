Police seek public's help solving 17-year-old's homicide in McKeesport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old last month in McKeesport.

Khai’re Cole, of North Versailles, was shot June 12.

When police arrived to the 1500 block of Sumac Street at about 10:30 p.m., they found Cole suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Another man was shot in the leg and survived.

No arrests have been made and a motive has not yet been determined, according to a county news release.

Cole was a student at Elizabeth Forward High School, according to his obituary.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS, or 412-255-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered. Callers can remain anonymous.

