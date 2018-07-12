Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police seek public's help solving 17-year-old's homicide in McKeesport

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 10:24 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Allegheny County homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old last month in McKeesport.

Khai’re Cole, of North Versailles, was shot June 12.

When police arrived to the 1500 block of Sumac Street at about 10:30 p.m., they found Cole suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Another man was shot in the leg and survived.

No arrests have been made and a motive has not yet been determined, according to a county news release.

Cole was a student at Elizabeth Forward High School, according to his obituary.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS, or 412-255-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered. Callers can remain anonymous.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me