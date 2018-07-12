Manner of death undetermined for Ingram man who drowned

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office could not determine the manner of death in the March drowning of Raymond Devries of Ingram.

Workers on a barge on March 26 saw the body of a man in the river just north of the McKees Rocks Bridge in Stowe, Allegheny County police said.

It was identified as Devries , 71.

Devries walked out of Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side on March 22 around 9:20 p.m. He’d been taken there earlier that day for symptoms of a potential stroke.

His wife arrived just before 10 p.m. to pick him up and was told he was gone.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was drowning, but was unable to determine the manner of death, according to an email sent to media.

The five manners of death include: natural, accident, homicide, suicide and undetermined.

