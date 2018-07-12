Fortnite launches season 5 to its 125 million users

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

All-terrian golf carts, portals to spirit players around the map and a whole host of new features launched Thursday as the fifth season of Fortnite went live.

The game is massively popular, with about 125 million players.

And it’s massively successful, bringing in $318 million in revenue in May and on track to earn $3.5 billion this year for Epic Games, the North Carolina-based studio behind Fortnite, according to the market research firm, SuperData .

Season 5 brings a new story line, new areas on the map, new weapons, toys, vehicles and new challenges. There is a four-person All Terrian Kart. There is a viking ship, a desert outpost and ancient statutes scattered throughout the map.

The battle royale, last-man-standing-style game starts with 100 players parachuting on to an island. The players then search for weapons, outfits, vehicles and other features while trying to kill opponents and avoid being killed. The last person left alive wins.

Fortnite is free to play but upgrades and other special features can be purchased in the game. With the launch of a new season comes the launch of a new Battle Pass. The Battle Pass, which costs about $10, gives players access to two exclusive outfits and more than 100 other special features like gliders, toys, weapons and other surprises. Players can play with the toys, basketballs, beach balls and golf balls, during the game. The Battle Pass also allows players to compete in weekly challenges that can unlock more rewards.

Fortnite is available on most gaming systems and Apple iPhones and iPads. The game is not available on Android but its launch has been long rumored.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.