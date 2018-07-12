Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Baldwin man faces charges in weekend killing in North Versailles

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 4:30 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

A Baldwin man faces homicide charges in connection with this weekend’s killing of a man in North Versailles, authorities said.

Darrel Hardy, 29, was booked Wednesday into the Allegheny County Jail on arson charges. Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said Thursday that a homicide charge would be added.

Police found 28-year-old Zack Moore dead at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday near Dixon Avenue and East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard. Investigators said he’d been shot once in the head, and they believed that he had been shot inside a vehicle and pushed out onto the road.

Detectives checking on car fires that morning found one had been reported near Quarry Park on Pittsburgh’s South Side at about 6:30 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. That vehicle, a 2017 Red Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland plates, was a rental car. Investigators said they traced the rental agreement to Hardy.

License plate readers placed the car in several spots near the scene early Sunday, the complaint said.

Asked about the rental car, Hardy told investigators he’d left it with a friend named Bud, who Hardy said must have taken the car and a gun he’d left inside, according to the complaint.

A witness told police that Moore had been with Hardy in the hours leading up to the discovery of Moore’s body, detectives wrote in the complaint. A second said they received a phone call from Moore at about 4:30 a.m. saying he was on his way home.

A third witness told police they’d heard Hardy come home about 8 a.m. that morning and, when the witness asked where the car was, Hardy allegedly replied, “Stop asking questions. The car caught fire,” according to the complaint.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

