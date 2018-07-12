Code Orange air-quality alert issued for Pittsburgh region on Friday
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange air-quality alert for the Pittsburgh region on Friday.
Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems like asthma, emphysema and bronchitis should limit their time outdoors, according to a news release from the department.
The alert applies to Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
A high pressure weather system will bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. The high temperatures and sunshine in conjunction with light winds will promote ozone development into the code orange range during the afternoon hours.
Residents and business are encouraged to voluntarily restrict pollution-producing activities by refueling cars and trucks after dusk, setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature, carpooling or using public transportation and combining errands to reduce trips.