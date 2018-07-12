Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Grant to support teacher training residencies

Deb Erdley | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
Updated 8 hours ago

They may be graduating fewer teachers than ever, but officials at Indiana University of Pennsylvania say those teachers should be better prepared than ever thanks to a grant announced Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf announced to boost its teacher residency program.

IUP, which graduates anywhere from 150-200 prospective teachers a year, will share in $2 million in grants to eight Pennsylvania universities tasked with developing and expanding year-long residency programs for teachers and principals.

Lara Lutekenhans, dean of IUP’s college of education and communications, said the $578,000 grant will help expand IUP’s teacher residency program already underway in public schools in Pittsburgh, Johnstown, Indiana, Homer Center, Leechburg and Freeport.

In the past, teacher education programs typically placed student teachers in classrooms for a semester or less. But new teachers fare better with a longer, more immersive experience, said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.

“Residency programs provide year-long clinical experience and intensive supports, and improve coherence among educators’ pre-service experience, induction and future professional learning,” Rivera said announcing the program that educators hope will one day be the norm in teacher training.

Lutekenhans said part of IUP’s grant will go directly to students in the residency program to support their costs during a full-time year experience.

“Many are juggling jobs and trying to make ends meet and this will give them an opportunity to do this when they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it. This will be transformational,” she predicted.

Lutekenhans said IUP also will expand a professional support program for new teachers from one to three years.

Officials believe that level of preparation and support will help reduce the high attrition rate among teachers in their five years in the classroom.

That’s become increasingly important as the number of newly minted teachers declines here and elsewhere. In Pennsylvania alone, Department of Education statistics show the number of new in-state teaching certificates dropped by 71 percent since 2009-2010, from 15,247 to 4,412 in 2016-2017.

Although there are still dozens of applicants for positions in many areas such as elementary and early childhood education, Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said shortages are popping up in urban and rural areas and in specialties such as special education, high school physics and business and technical education.

Department of Education officials said other universities participating in the grant to expand programs include Drexel University in Philadelphia, which will receive $710,275; and Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, which will receive $157,364.

Four other schools have received grants to begin planning such programming, including: Cabrini University, Radnor - $74,688; Lehigh University, Allentown - $56,771; Millersville University, Millersville - $75,000; Penn State Harrisburg, Harrisburg - $74,726; and the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia - $74,575.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

