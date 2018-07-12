Jerry 'Vinylman' Weber selling his record collection during DollarPalooza

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After only a year of the retired life, Pittsburgh icon Jerry Weber, aka Vinylman, has returned to the record-selling business, albeit on a short-term basis.

For the next three days, Weber brings DollarPalooza to the Pittsburgh Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill, filling it with more than 30,000 records, all for sale at a buck apiece.

“I’m practically giving them away,” Weber said, “which is the alternative to throwing them away.”

Weber has a personal collection of more than 250,000 records housed at his Swissvale warehouse, amassed over 40 years as the owner/operator of Jerry’s Records. He’d like to find homes for 100,000 of those records, so he plans on hold two more DollarPalooza events before the end of the year.

“Someday I’d like to sell that warehouse, and I’m not going to sell it with all those records” Weber said.

Whatever records Weber doesn’t sell by 6 p.m. Saturday will be available for free on Sunday.