15 guns, drugs, cash confiscated in Brentwood; cops seek two suspects

Two people are being sought after authorities confiscated guns, drugs, cash and other valuables from a Brentwood home on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Chad Brandon Lubawski, 37, and Colleen Mary Secilia, 38, after Brentwood police and agents from the state Attorney General’s office executed a search warrant at their home along West Francis Avenue.

Investigators found four shotguns and 15 handguns — including six that were reported stolen and two with obliterated serial numbers — as well as a pound of suspected hashish and marijuana wax.

Officers also found $8,000 in cash as well as jewelry and coins.

Secilia and Lubawski have been charged with receiving stolen property, possession of firearms with altered serial numbers, possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of a child.

