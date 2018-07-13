Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police: Woman's blood-alcohol content 3 times legal limit in South Side crash

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, July 13, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Police investigate the scene of a crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Friday, July 13, 2018.
Police investigate the scene of a crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Friday, July 13, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

A woman was driving with a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when she crashed on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Friday morning, according to police.

Pittsburgh police responded about 2:14 a.m. to Sarah Street for a report of a crash, said Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri. Officers arrived and found a black Acura SUV that had rolled on to the driver’s side.

Five parked vehicles were damaged in the crash, Togneri said.

The driver — who police did not identify — suffered abrasions to her right knee but refused medical treatment.

Togneri said the woman agreed to a breathalyzer test and blew a .268. She was arrested and charged for driving under the influence.

No other injuries were reported.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me