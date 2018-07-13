Murrysville sixth-grader to interview MLB's biggest names during All-Star festivities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Joey Sisk of Murrysville goes to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, he won’t just watch some of the sport’s biggest stars in person — he’ll get to pick the ones he wants to meet and interview.

Sisk, 11, is one of two grand-prize winners in MLB’s Chevy Play Ball Reporter Search Contest. He and his family will travel to the All-Star Game in Washington, D.C., where they will attend Monday’s media day and Sisk will have a chance to interview four All-Stars of his choice.

“I can’t wait. Baseball’s always been my favorite sport,” said Sisk, who was unable to keep the smile off his face when talking about the opportunity.

Sisk was chosen as the Play Ball reporter for the Pittsburgh Pirates after submitting a video in which he spoke about his passion for baseball.

“GM Dealer Programs contacted local Little Leagues about this promotion,” said his mother, Susan. “I had to nominate him, and he had to make a two-minute video to send in.”

Sisk had a chance to interview Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer and will be back at PNC Park on July 28 for Play Ball events when the Bucs take on the New York Mets.

Sisk admitted to being a little star-struck when he first approached one of his favorite Pirates.

“I walked up to him and went, ‘Hey, you’re Jordy Mercer,’” he said with a laugh.

The interview was good practice for the All-Star Game, where he has already chosen to interview MLB superstars Mike Trout of the Angels, Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Manny Machado of the Orioles. Clips from the interviews will be incorporated into a Chevy/Play Ball commercial.

“They’re big names in baseball, and I want to talk to people who really know their stuff because maybe they’ll say something that’ll make me better,” said Sisk, who plays baseball with a local travel team as well as the Franklin Regional Athletic Association.

Sisk and his mother edited his initial video down to submit for the national Play Ball reporter search.

“I’ve never been so proud of him,” she said. “Not just that he won, but that he also put in the work, did the writing (for his video) and did it so well.”

For his part, Sisk is as excited as one would expect for an 11-year-old baseball fan about to meet his athletic idols.

“The most exciting part will be having an opportunity to talk to very, very famous people — names of the game,” he said. “I think it will really be a great experience.”

