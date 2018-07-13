Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Scarlett Johansson quits Pittsburgh-based 'Rub & Tug' film

Tim Benz | Friday, July 13, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Scarlett Johansson
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Scarlett Johansson

Updated 1 hour ago

Ten days ago we told you about a new Pittsburgh-based movie starring Scarlett Johansson.

Well forget it. She has decided to back out of the project.

The movie is entitled “Rub & Tug.” Johansson was supposed to play Dante “Tex” Gill. Gill was renowned for running a ring of Pittsburgh massage parlors that were thinly veiled fronts for prostitution.

Born a woman in Pittsburgh, Lois Jean Gill always posed as a man. In fact, it was believed by some that she may have started the initial stages of a sex change at some point in her life.

Gill also had connections to the alleged distribution of steroids to the Super Steelers of the 1970s.

But the production received backlash for casting Johansson in a role of a transgender person instead of an actual transgender performer.

Initially, Johansson's representatives balked at the criticism. In fact they challenged the attacks by pointing out others who were not transgender, but who did play such roles.

Via the Huffington post, “'Tell them (those complaining) that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment,' her representative told multiple news outlets in a statement at the time.”

That was a reference to those actors and their award-winning performances in “Transparent”, “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Transamerica.”

But apparently the criticism resonated with Johansson to the point that she has decided to leave the project.

In a statement to “Out Magazine,” Johansson said, “In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante Tex Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project.”

“While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante's story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film. I believe that all artists should be considered equally and fairly.”

There's no word yet on a replacement or whether or not the movie's production will be canceled or delayed.

Related Content
Scarlett Johansson gets flak for role as transgender Pittsburgh man
NEW YORK — Scarlett Johansson's plans to portray a transgender man have sparked a backlash from many who object to cisgender actors playing trans roles. ...
Scarlett Johansson movie hits on 1970s Steelers, steroid ring
A new Scarlett Johansson movie has roots in Pittsburgh and ties to the Steelers. She's playing Dante "Tex" Gill, a notorious Pittsburgh figure from the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me