Allegheny

Allegheny Health Network named USA Rugby medical partner

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, July 13, 2018, 4:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

USA Rugby has selected Allegheny Health Network to be its official medical partner, AHN announced Friday.

Dr. Sam Akhavan, an AHN sports medicine physician, has been serving as the head match physician of the USA Rugby Sevens tournament for several years, and accompanied the USA Rugby Men’s Eagles to the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2015, according to the release.

He will be the USA team physician for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco July 20-22, the first time the event is being held in the United States. He also will provide care for competing teams in the sport, in which players wear no protective body pads or masks.

Dr. Akhavan is also the medical director for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds soccer training academy and directs a sports medicine fellowship and orthopaedic research program at Allegheny General Hospital, according to the release.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

