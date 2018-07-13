Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Man, dog rescued from Penn Hills ravine after car plummets off cliff

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, July 13, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
A man and his dog, a pitbull mixed named 'Boss,' were recovering and getting medical treatment following a nearly five-hour rescue operation that began when the man's car plummeted over a steep hillside in Penn Hills on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
A man and his dog, a pitbull mixed named 'Boss,' were recovering and getting medical treatment following a nearly five-hour rescue operation that began when the man's car plummeted over a steep hillside in Penn Hills on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Updated 24 minutes ago

A man and his dog were rescued from a Penn Hills ravine Friday night after the man’s car crashed through a residential garage and plummeted off a cliff, dragging a 23-foot pontoon boat along with it.

The rescue operation took nearly five hours.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pulled to safety about 8:30 p.m. and taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. His condition was unclear, but he appeared to be conscious and breathing when he was taken to an ambulance.

A Penn Hills police officer also was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion, officials said.

About the same time, a dog that had been inside the SUV with the man, a pitbull mix named “Boss,” also was pulled to safety and taken to an animal hospital, officials said.

Police first received a report of a car accident near Grove and Lincoln roads shortly before 3:30 p.m., an Allegheny County 911 shift commander said.

Richard Elliott, 74, lives at the house that was impacted. He told the Tribune-Review that his boat is “all smashed up” and likely will not be pulled up immediately. Elliott said he was unsure what to do about his garage, which sustained heavy damage to its side and rear.

Elliott watched calmly alongside a handful of other curious onlookers as emergency workers from several agencies assisted in the rescue, including police, paramedics and fire departments from Penn Hills, Monroeville and the city of Pittsburgh.

Rescue efforts involved dozens of people and various types of equipment, including a rope rescue team using a belay system from the base of the cliff, and a ladder and pulley system used to bring the man and dog to the top of the hillside.

No further information was immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.

Check back later for updates.

Staff writer Natasha Lindstrom contributed to this report.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

