Woman, 20, charged with attempted homicide in Lincoln-Lemington home invasion case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A second person has been charged with attempted homicide in connection to a home invasion and shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood that left a resident critically wounded last year, officials said Friday.

Ziare Mauro, 20, was arrested Thursday on Western Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said. Mauro faces several charges, including aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, conspiracy and attempted homicide.

Around 12:30 p.m. on March 23, 2017, police received a report of a possible home invasion on Paulson Avenue.

When officials arrived, they found a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, George said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition but recovered.

Mauro is the second suspect arrested in connection to the shooting.

Deon Reese, 42, of Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood, was taken into custody on an existing warrant on May 3, 2017, George said.

Reese has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, firearms violations and recklessly endangering another person.

Further details were not immediately available.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.