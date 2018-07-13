Man jailed after police find 30 pounds of marijuana in vehicle on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Ohio man was jailed this week in Westmoreland County after police found 30 pounds of marijuana hidden in his vehicle, which was stopped on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Police allege they found the marijuana packaged in three bales and hidden underneath two moving blankets in the cargo compartment of a sport-utility vehicle driven by Wilson Y. Cedeno Rios, 30, of Columbus. Police stopped Rios’ vehicle, which was traveling east, around 5:45 p.m. after seeing him driving erratically — swerving, slowing down and speeding up.

A Jeannette police dog “alerted” offiers to the potential presence of drugs in the rear of the vehicle, police said. The dog was used after Rios denied a request by police to search his vehicle, according to court documents. Rios allegedly admitted owning the drugs when they were discovered, police reported.

The marijuana had a street value of about $90,000, said Westmoreland County Detective Tony Marcocci.

Rios is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. He was arraigned before Mt. Pleasant Township District Judge Roger Eckels and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on July 19.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.