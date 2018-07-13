Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Man jailed after police find 30 pounds of marijuana in vehicle on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, July 13, 2018, 6:12 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

An Ohio man was jailed this week in Westmoreland County after police found 30 pounds of marijuana hidden in his vehicle, which was stopped on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Police allege they found the marijuana packaged in three bales and hidden underneath two moving blankets in the cargo compartment of a sport-utility vehicle driven by Wilson Y. Cedeno Rios, 30, of Columbus. Police stopped Rios’ vehicle, which was traveling east, around 5:45 p.m. after seeing him driving erratically — swerving, slowing down and speeding up.

A Jeannette police dog “alerted” offiers to the potential presence of drugs in the rear of the vehicle, police said. The dog was used after Rios denied a request by police to search his vehicle, according to court documents. Rios allegedly admitted owning the drugs when they were discovered, police reported.

The marijuana had a street value of about $90,000, said Westmoreland County Detective Tony Marcocci.

Rios is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. He was arraigned before Mt. Pleasant Township District Judge Roger Eckels and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on July 19.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me