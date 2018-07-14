Dads Matter class starting in Mt. Pleasant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A program aimed at helping dads is starting in Mt. Pleasant next month.

The first Dads Matter class there will be held Aug. 1 at the Slovak Club on West Smithfield Street from 2-4 p.m.

The program, run through funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, pays participants $25 per session. Course topics include first aid, conflict resolution, financial literacy and basic computer skills.

The program began in Fayette County several years ago. It expanded recently to Westmoreland and Washington counties under a new five-year round of funding. In Westmoreland, the program is being offered through Hempfield-based Private Industry Council.

Program officials hope to serve more than 1,000 dads by 2020.

In addition to the courses, participants get help with resumes and finding jobs.

Men who are fathers, expecting fathers or in fathering roles can participate.

Classes will be held every Wednesday in August through Sept. 5 at the same time. For details, call 724-836-2600 ext. 205.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.