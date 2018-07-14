Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Bridge inspection delays inbound traffic on Parkway West

Tribune-Review | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
The Fort Pitt Bridge spans the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 7, 2013.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
The Fort Pitt Bridge spans the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 7, 2013.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Drivers heading to Pittsburgh Saturday morning should expect delays until noon on the Parkway West inbound while the Pennsylvania Department of Transporation conducts an inspection of the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Traffic was restricted starting at 6 a.m. to one lane through the Fort Pitt Tunnel and on the bridge. Work is expected to be completed by noon.

Workers will inspect the other side of the bridge on Sunday, limiting outbound traffic on the bridge to one lane from 6 a.m. to noon, according to PennDOT District 11 spokesman Steve Cowan. All tunnel lanes will remain open on Sunday, he said.

Saturday drivers heading to a Pirate’s doubleheader, a North Side music festival and the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix car show and races were experiencing delays at Green Tree Hill of up to 30 minutes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me