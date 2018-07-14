Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Roving North Hills DUI patrol stops 52 vehicles for traffic violations; 2 arrested for DUI

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 5:15 p.m.

Two people were arrested for driving under the influence and two others were arrested for marijuana possession on Friday during a roving DUI patrol in Shaler, Etna and Millvale.

The North Hills DUI Task Force conducted the patrol along various state roads in conjunction with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration Checkpoint Strike Force.

The task force is made up of police officers from Etna, Indiana Township, Northern Regional, O’Hara, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, West View, McCandless and Millvale.

Police stopped 52 vehicles for various traffic violations.

Three people were administered field sobriety tests. Of those, two were arrested for DUI.

Two people were arrested for having “small” amounts of marijuana in their possession. Police issued 11 citations for various vehicle code violations.

This year marks the 17th year for the North Hills DUI Task Force, which has conducted 215 checkpoints/roving patrols to date. The task force has tested 2,028 people for DUI, and of those, 918 have been arrested.

