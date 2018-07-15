Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Seton Hill exhibit delves into the healing power of art

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Sunday, July 15, 2018, 1:03 a.m.
Maureen Ceidro Soothing water plays a part in Jen Venneman’s journey through grief, as shown in a series of photos that will be part of an exhibit at Seton Hill Arts Center this month and in August.
SubmittedJen and Brian Venneman are shown during their Dec. 15, 2012 wedding with their dogs Kanga and Josey.
Maureen Ceidro“Mirror Mirror” is one of the introspective black and white photos Excela Health Home Care & Hospice bereavement counselor Maureen Ceidro shot of Jen Venneman, as she worked her way through her grief following her husband’s death.
Jen Venneman “Journey To the Light” by Jen Venneman will be part of her upcoming collaborative art exhibit with Maureen Ceidro at Harlan Gallery in the Seton Hill Arts Center.
Submitted“Journey Behind the Mask” is an art piece Jenn Venneman created as part of art therapy during the grieving process following her husband’s death.
SubmittedFairy Tree, a creation of artist Jen Venneman, signals a commitment to one’s true self, and will be part of her “Journey To Light” exhibit at Seton Hill Arts Center, opening July 19.
Submitted Dragon egg and dragon egg pod art piece represents a “safe space” to creator Jen Venneman.
Maureen CeidroOne of the many images of the upcoming art exhibit “Shadows Mirrors Light” at the Seton Hill Arts Center.
a wonderful addition to our bereavement program,” Ceidro says.

She has seen the benefits of patients who begin reminiscing or expressing their thoughts or fears through art. Family members, including children, sometimes work through their grief the same way.

While working with Venneman after her husband died, Ceidro recognized, she says, her “artistic spirit,” and guided her toward the art therapy program.

“She started producing meaningful pieces,” Ceidro says.

“It really helped her express her feelings, her struggles, her journey,” she says.

“I had a photography exhibit last year at Latrobe Art Center. She made a mask she agreed to show,” she adds.

Combining talents

As she began thinking about a second show, Ceidro considered her role as “witness” to Venneman’s healing process, and approached her about preparing a show together.

In Ceidro’s series of haunting, yet lovely, black and white staged images,Venneman wears a wedding dress and peers into water and visits a cemetery, deep in self-reflection.

Venneman says she has always found the peace of graveyards and running water comforting.

The cemetery portraits are not meant to be mournful, Venneman says. Rather, the message is more that death does not mean loved ones part.

“You are always together. They are just on a different plane,” Venneman says.

Tapping her artistic spirit

“I always loved art. I have a degree in interior design,” Venneman says.

She and her husband, who were living in California, completed a cross-country trip, his final wish, as they moved to her home community of Latrobe.

“The only way I could figure anything out was through art. I discovered that was my true talent,” she says. The mask she created through the art therapy program is a central piece in the upcoming show.

Photos Ceidro shot on Loyalhanna Creek near Ligonier depict Venneman’s perception of water as conduit, a connection between life and death, she says.

She assumes several characters in the photos, from an Ice Queen to Alice Through the Looking Glass.

“We planned some shots and it turned out amazing. She (Ceidro) captured the journey and it complements the art I’ve done,” Venneman says.

Her own pieces include a dragon egg and dragon egg pod, a plaster cast and metallic paint art work that is her expression of a “safe space.”

“I never used plaster cast before. My medium is turning out to be collage, decoupage, (techniques) I learned in art therapy,” she says.

Another piece, a heart, called “Journey to the Light,” refers to her husband, and her bringing him to peace and seeing him through his last days and her perceptions and feelings about that effort.

“I’m putting my emotions on display in hope of helping people get through — hope exists, you are not alone. I want to encourage people to begin to face whatever they are facing and (give) some concept of how to get through,” she says.

(Venneman) “had these concepts of her journey she wanted to symbolically represent through my photography. … I can see the change, the growth, the struggle. I am a witness to these things that unfold. The camera is a mirror for what’s unfolding in front of you,” Ceidro says.

“I don’t know that we honor (creating) enough. Creating, even in the depths of sadness, can still uplift you,” she says.

Details: facebook.com/journeywithgrief/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

click me