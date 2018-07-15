Man shot while driving on Parkway East in Oakland early Sunday morning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man drove himself to the hospital early Sunday morning after being shot on the Parkway East in Oakland, police said.

The driver, Rarnonte Scott, 19, was shot in the thigh and calf and then drove himself to UPMC Mercy, according to Trib news partner WPXI-TV.

Scott was injured when a car pulled alongside him on the Parkway East near Second Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday and a person opened fire, police said.

Police said the driver was in possession of 16 stamp bags of heroin.

The passenger in the car, Shammond Sewell, 19, was not injured, according to WPXI.

Police are still looking for the other driver.

