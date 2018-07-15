Flood advisories and severe thunderstorm warning issued Sunday expire
Updated 3 hours ago
Flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties on Sunday have all expired, according to its website.
A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for parts of Allegheny and Washington counties, but that expired at 6 p.m.
The weather service said areas that could experience minor flooding in the wake of heavy rain due to thunderstorms were Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Monroeville, McKeesport, West Mifflin, Baldwin, Jeannette, Murrysville, Wilkinsburg, Munhall, Pitcairn, Manor, Trafford, Delmont, North Versailles, Swissvale, White Oak, Forest Hills, Wilmerding, East Mckeesport, Export, Wall, Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair, Scott Township, Bridgeville, Sturgeon-Noblestown, Oakdale and South Fayette Township.
Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.