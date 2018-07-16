Pittsburgh police shoot armed man in leg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh police officer shot a man while investigating an assault Sunday night.

According to city police, officers went to the 2400 block of Charcot Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a man who had been pistol-whipped.

Officers found the victim, who had a cut on his head. The victim identified the man who allegedly attacked him by pointing out a man sitting on a nearby porch.

The man was identified in court records as Dontay Raymont Green, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported Monday morning.

“Police approached the suspect,” police said in a news release. “The suspect was armed with a handgun.”

According to court records, Green, 34, fled from police on foot and pulled a weapon. An officer fired one round, hitting Green in the leg.

Green “continued to run on Charcot Street until he was apprehended at the intersection of Clover Street and Charcot Street,” court records state .

Green was taken to an unidentified hospital, where police said he was in stable condition and was expected to have been released Sunday night.

Police have charged Green with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and firearms violations.

Allegheny County Police were investigating the incident.

City police said that county investigators recovered a loaded firearm at the scene.

City police said there is also body camera footage of the encounter.

According to court records, Pittsburgh police had arrested Green in February on drug charges. He was released from the Allegheny County Jail on Feb. 16 after posting $5,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing in that case had been delayed several times, and was last scheduled for Thursday.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.