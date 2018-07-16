Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police shoot armed man in leg

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, July 16, 2018, 4:12 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Pittsburgh police officer shot a man while investigating an assault Sunday night.

According to city police, officers went to the 2400 block of Charcot Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a man who had been pistol-whipped.

Officers found the victim, who had a cut on his head. The victim identified the man who allegedly attacked him by pointing out a man sitting on a nearby porch.

The man was identified in court records as Dontay Raymont Green, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported Monday morning.

“Police approached the suspect,” police said in a news release. “The suspect was armed with a handgun.”

According to court records, Green, 34, fled from police on foot and pulled a weapon. An officer fired one round, hitting Green in the leg.

Green “continued to run on Charcot Street until he was apprehended at the intersection of Clover Street and Charcot Street,” court records state .

Green was taken to an unidentified hospital, where police said he was in stable condition and was expected to have been released Sunday night.

Police have charged Green with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and firearms violations.

Allegheny County Police were investigating the incident.

City police said that county investigators recovered a loaded firearm at the scene.

City police said there is also body camera footage of the encounter.

According to court records, Pittsburgh police had arrested Green in February on drug charges. He was released from the Allegheny County Jail on Feb. 16 after posting $5,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing in that case had been delayed several times, and was last scheduled for Thursday.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me